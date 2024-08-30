Labor Day Weekend Forecast

A line of showers moved through early this morning. We didn't have any severe storms or reports of damage in the area.

Some isolated showers are expected through the morning, but we can expect sunshine to return in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

We have great weather for Labor Day Weekend!

Highs in the lower 80s on Saturday dropping into the lower 70s by Monday and plenty of sunshine!

Sunny & dry weather is expected as we head deeper into September.

Tuesday September 3rd is the first day of school for many of our neighborhood students. We can expect mostly sunny skies and average temperatures.

