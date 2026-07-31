Keep your umbrella close

Stepping outside today, you'll notice the humidity, with dew points staying in the upper 60s for much of the day. Despite the muggy feel, temperatures won't climb too high. Plenty of cloud cover will keep afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Friday begins with mostly cloudy skies, and scattered rain showers will develop through the afternoon. Showers continue into the evening and overnight, with a few pockets of heavier rain possible. Highest rain totals are expected south of the Fox Valley. A rumble or two of thunder can't be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected over the next couple of days.

Rain gradually tapers off by midday Saturday. While clouds will linger through much of the day, some sunshine is expected to break through by later. Dry weather returns for the remainder of the weekend and continues into the start of next week.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side through the weekend, and the humidity will become much more comfortable by Sunday. A gradual warm-up arrives by the middle of next week. Our next opportunity for rain develops late Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.