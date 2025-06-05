It would be perfect if it wasn’t for the smoke

It felt like summer over the past few days. The sunshine was dimmed as thick smoke once again moved in from Canada. Air quality & visibility were greatly reduced due to the smoke.

The weather will be quiet the next couple of days. We can expect highs near 80 degrees with dry air and calm winds. There will be more clouds tomorrow as our highs stay in the mid 70s. There is a slight chance of a shower/storm late Friday.

Sunny skies and 70s for Saturday. There will be a much better chance of rain on Sunday & Monday along with cooler temperatures.