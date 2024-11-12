Is this what November is supposed to feel like?

Winds calm down and sunshine returns for Tuesday as highs are in the upper 40s. This is only the second time this fall that the highs will be in the 40s.

Clouds increase throughout the day on Wednesday as temperatures return to the low 50s. Our next weathermaker arrives Wednesday night with rain/showers that will continue for most of Thursday. We won't see significant rainfall across the state.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s - which is above average.

Partly cloudy skies for the rest of the week and weekend with highs warmer than normal.

