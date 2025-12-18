Indecisive temperatures ahead

Today starts with milder temperatures. During the first half of the day, highs will reach the mid-40s before colder air moves in later.

Light rain showers begin this morning and continue into the afternoon. Behind the rain, much colder air moves in, causing temperatures to drop and rain to transition to snow. Snow amounts will be under an inch, but falling temperatures could lead to icy roads, so use caution tonight.

Snow continues into early tomorrow, and temperatures will be much colder.

It will be windy today, with gusts near 30 miles per hour at times.

Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster next week.