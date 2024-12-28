In the 40s for the last weekend of 2024

Rain will continue to fall across the area into the night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

Heavier rain is expected late Friday night.

The fog is also not done with us yet with a dense fog advisory issued for counties further north and in central Wisconsin. The advisory is scheduled to remain in effect until early Saturday morning.

Our temperatures have warmed up into the 40s as we approach the final weekend of 2024.

Lows will remain above normal over the weekend in the low 30s.

Temperatures will slide back down into the 30s beginning on New Year's Eve and continue to fall into the mid 20s as 2025 begins.