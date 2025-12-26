Icy end to Christmas

Highs continued to stay above normal on Christmas on a cloudy day.
A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect late Christmas night into Friday morning.
Rain/freezing rain is likely overnight into early Friday which could lead to icy roads.
Above normal highs will hold throughout the weekend before we cool down into the 20s next week.
Posted
Highs continued to stay above normal on Christmas on a cloudy day.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.