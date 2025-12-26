Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Icy end to Christmas

Avi's forecast
Icy end to Christmas
Highs continued to stay above normal on Christmas on a cloudy day.
A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect late Christmas night into Friday morning.
Rain/freezing rain is likely overnight into early Friday which could lead to icy roads.
Above normal highs will hold throughout the weekend before we cool down into the 20s next week.

