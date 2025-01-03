I usually prefer cold weather, but only to a certain degree.

Another bitterly cold morning in Northeast Wisconsin.

Temperatures will be below average today with neighborhood highs barely reaching 20 degrees. Northwesterly winds gusting to 25 mpg will bring your wind chill temperatures to 10 degrees today.

High pressure keeps our skies mostly sunny through the weekend.

This cold air sticks around into the weekend. Daytime highs are in the upper teens and overnight lows will be in the single digits.

January is the coldest & snowiest month of the year. Get ready for true winter weather!

