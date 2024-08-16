Hurricane Ernesto strengthens to Category 2 on its way to Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto is now a Category 2 storm as it makes its way toward Bermuda.

Hurricane warnings are in place for the entire island on Friday.

Officials are telling Bermuda residents they have just a few more hours for preparations before they get slammed with heavy rains and strong winds in the afternoon.

Hurricane Ernesto will hit Bermuda with 100 mph winds and could drop more than a foot of rain on the island. Residents should brace for life-threatening flash-flooding conditions.

As of Friday morning, the hurricane continues to spin between Bermuda and Puerto Rico. Ernesto drenched Puerto Rico in previous days and left half the U.S. territory without power.

Ernesto is continuing to gain strength as it moves north, with projections saying it could get close to a Category 3 hurricane.

The East Coast should also prepare for life-threatening surf and rip currents as a result of swells generated by the storm.

