Tuesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year so far.

A hot and humid day with highs reaching the low 90s along with humidity that will keep dew points high and indices near 100 degrees.

We're expecting sunny skies during the day before possible showers and scattered storms roll through N.E.W. overnight into Wednesday morning.

Similar to last night, lows will be in 70s.

Wednesday will be similarly warm with highs in the upper 80s and partly sunny with chances of showers and storms.

The official start of summer on Thursday will be mostly cloudy with chances for late storms as highs fall into the upper 70s/low 80s going into the weekend.