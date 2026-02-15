Hotter than normal Valentine's Day weekend

High temperatures in northeast Wisconsin matched the Valentine's Day record high in the upper 40s.
After some late night patchy fog, Sunday will warm up into the upper 40s/low 50s with mostly sunny skies.
Monday is shaping up to be even warmer reaching the low/mid 50s.
Later next week, a big drop closer to normal is expected for our highs along with rain/snow mix and possibly accumulating snow.
