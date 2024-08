Summer isn't over quite yet!

Temperatures in northeast Wisconsin reached the mid 80s today with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, lows will fall into the low-mid 60s.

Sunday we should see a slight increase in high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

The beginning of next week could see one, if not multiple, 90-degree days with mostly sunny skies.

Dew points are expected to reach the mid 70s with heat indexes getting close to the mid 90s.