Hot start to a sunny week

Wildfire smoke from Canada will continue to linger in the area through the remainder of the weekend.

An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until Monday afternoon.

More sunny skies await for the beginning of the week with highs in the upper 80s and possibly low 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

We could see a heat index in the 90s on both days with dew points in the low 70s.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms pick up on Wednesday followed by cooler temperatures below normal in the 70s entering next weekend.