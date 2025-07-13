Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot start to a sunny week

Avi's forecast
Hot start to a sunny week
Posted

Wildfire smoke from Canada will continue to linger in the area through the remainder of the weekend.
An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until Monday afternoon.

More sunny skies await for the beginning of the week with highs in the upper 80s and possibly low 90s on Monday and Tuesday.
We could see a heat index in the 90s on both days with dew points in the low 70s.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms pick up on Wednesday followed by cooler temperatures below normal in the 70s entering next weekend.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids