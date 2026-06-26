Hot days ahead

Weekend weather is shaping up to be fantastic. Skies will be partly cloudy today, with more clearing expected by late this afternoon. By sunset, skies will be mostly clear, making for great weather if you have Friday evening plans. Mostly clear conditions continue overnight, followed by plenty of sunshine on Saturday.

Sunday will also feature mostly sunny skies, although there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day. High temperatures will range from the mid-70s today to the low 80s by Sunday. Make the most of this weekend's comfortable weather because much hotter and more humid conditions arrive next week

The heat begins to build on Monday, with several consecutive days of highs in the 90s possible. Dew points will climb into the 70s, creating very humid and uncomfortable conditions. Combined with the heat, it could feel like temperatures are well into the 100s at the start of next week. During this kind of weather, it's important to limit time outdoors when possible, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks if you must be outside.

The increasing heat and humidity will also bring daily chances for thunderstorms. Some of those storms could become strong to severe, so it's a forecast you'll want to monitor closely. Depending on the timing and coverage of the storms, they could also help keep temperatures a little lower on some days.