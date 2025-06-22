Hot and stormy start to the week

We ended a hot weekend with another 90-degree day across northeast Wisconsin, but the heat isn't done with us yet.

Monday temperatures will reach the 90s for a third consecutive day.

With dew points in the 70s we'll once again have heat indices in the triple digits.

The Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service will continue into Monday evening.

Monday will begin sunny before storms and showers pop up in the late afternoon going into the evening.

There is a slight chance for severe weather Monday night.

The week ahead will be mostly cloudy with chances for rain and highs below normal in the 70s.