Hot and stormy before more sunshine

Various weather alerts including a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Flood Advisory and Flash Flood Warning made Sunday an incredibly active weather day.

Highs reached the upper 80s and low 90s across most of northeast Wisconsin.

More chances for late rain and storms will continue into Sunday night.

Monday will be sunnier with highs in the 80s although there are shower and storm chances in the evening.

The start of July will be similarly warm with highs in the low/mid 80s with chances for showers and storms during the holiday weekend.