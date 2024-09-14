Hot and humid Packers home opener

We spent yet another day of September in the low/mid 80s keeping the summer-like conditions rolling into the middle of the month.

More clouds will be in the area tonight with lows in the low 60s.

There are chances for thunderstorms in central and north-central Wisconsin tonight although severe weather is not expected.

Clouds will continue to be in the area for the Packers' home opener on Sunday which will be hot and humid with chances for showers.

The 80s show no signs of slowing down with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures expected for the coming week.