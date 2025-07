We will enter July 4th with seven consecutive days with highs in the 80s or warmer.

The warm temperatures and humidity will stick around during the holiday weekend.

With highs in the upper 80s and dew points in the 70s, our heat index will reach the mid 90s on Friday and Saturday.

While thunderstorms are possible on July 4th, we are expecting a clear fireworks forecast.

Saturday and Sunday bring more chances for isolated thunderstorms.

More highs in the 80s are on the way.