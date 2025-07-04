Happy Fourth of July!

Our firework forecast looks good! Our skies should mostly clear out giving us good conditions for Friday night fireworks.

A hot a humid Independence Day will lead into a hot and humid holiday weekend.

Our streak of highs in the 80s is set to continue with Saturday with highs once again in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Dew points in the 70s will push our heat index into the mid 90s making it feel even hotter than it will already be.

There are chances for storms later in the afternoon on Saturday with more chances for showers and storms on a much cooler Sunday.