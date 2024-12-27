Holiday spirits are high, but visibility is low

Dense fog has dominated our day and will continue to do so going into Friday.

A dense fog advisory issued for all of northeast Wisconsin lasting until Friday afternoon.

Visibility may drop to only a quarter of a mile or less.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect in some northern counties until later this evening.

Freezing drizzle is possible which could make roads and sidewalks slippery and create hazardous traveling conditions.

Overnight temperatures will be warmer than normal, mostly in the low/mid30s.

We're expecting a small string of 40-degree days but also rain throughout the final weekend of 2024.

Our high temperatures drop back to the 30s heading into the new year.