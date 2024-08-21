High pressure keeping the clouds away

Sunny skies are all over Wisconsin thanks to high pressure pushing clouds away.

High temperatures today are a touch cooler than normal in the mid 70s.

Thursday looks like a similarly warm day in the upper 70s and sunny with the next chances for rain coming later in the day on Friday.

Temperatures will jump up into the low/mid80s this weekend with more sun for great game day conditions for the Packers' preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

Highs will hit the upper 80s early next week as the sunny summer weather continues into the last week of August.