Here comes the sun

After storms over the past two days, the weather turns nicer today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, and lower humidity will make it feel much more comfortable. Skies will be mostly sunny, and it will be windy, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow, we'll see some rain move through early in the morning before a mix of sun and clouds returns for the rest of Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon, and a few of these storms could be strong.

Highs tomorrow will be near 80 degrees, but after that, temperatures will remain in the lower 70s. The next chance for rain arrives in the middle of next week.