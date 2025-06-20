Hello Summer 2025!

Today marks the start of Astronomical Summer with the summer solstice, the longest daylight of the year.

We will have just over 15 and a half hours of daylight, although it won't be as sunny during a mostly cloudy day.

After beginning the day with morning showers, we'll have mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

We could see more showers/storms late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Some of these storms could be severe.

We'll hit 90 degrees for the first time this year this weekend with a pair of hot and sunny days.

Heat indices will be in the triple digits.

A heat advisory has already been issued for most of northeast Wisconsin beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting until Monday night.

Highs will cool down as we get to the middle of next week.