Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hello 30s!

Avi's forecast
Hello 30s!
Posted

The second week of February will see high temperatures in the 30s, consistently above our normal highs.
Light snow late Saturday into early Sunday will bring between 1.5-2 inches in some areas.
Temperatures will be much warmer after Saturday with more sunshine expected later in the week.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Olympics

NBC 26 News at 4P