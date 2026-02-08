Hello 30s!

The second week of February will see high temperatures in the 30s, consistently above our normal highs.
Light snow late Saturday into early Sunday will bring between 1.5-2 inches in some areas.
Temperatures will be much warmer after Saturday with more sunshine expected later in the week.
