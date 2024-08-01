Heavy rain with slow moving storms

Thursday kicks off the Mile of Music in Appleton and the Wisconsin State fair in West Allis. Unfortunately, it is most likely to be the wettest day of the week. We can expect a line of showers in the morning and pop-up storms in the afternoon. While the risk for severe weather is low, there is a good chance for heavy rain throughout the day. We can expect 1-2 inches of rain total in any neighborhood.

Temperatures in the low 80s & humid with mostly cloudy skies.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Humid. A chance of a storm.

More of the same this weekend!

Eventually a cold front moves through on Sunday bringing some cooler temperatures and relief from the humidity.

