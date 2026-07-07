Heavy rain possible tomorrow

After a beautiful start to the week on Monday, Tuesday will bring more of the same with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Changes arrive overnight as rain develops to our north, with a few lingering showers possible during the Wednesday morning commute.

After a brief lull, showers and thunderstorms will redevelop Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong to severe, with the potential for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Heavy rainfall will also be a concern and could lead to localized flooding.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible on Thursday, although severe weather is not expected. Drier conditions return to wrap up the workweek and continue through the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s today and Wednesday before cooler air settles in for the end of the week. Warmer temperatures are expected to return early next week.