Heating up for the weekend

We're continuing our recent stretch of sunny skies with another clear day thanks to high pressure in the area.

Temperatures are a little warmer than Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 70s, although this is still a bit cooler than normal for this time of year.

Humidity is relatively low with comfortable dew points.

Small waves of wildfire smoke could descend into Northeast Wisconsin on Friday morning.

We'll continue to climb into the low 80s and then the upper 80s during this weekend which will also include mostly sunny skies.

Chances for showers and storms pick up at the end of the weekend going into next week with hot days and more humidity.