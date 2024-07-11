Heat and humidity bring chances for storms

Mostly sunny skies are expected today across Northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures will be back in the low 80s. Gustier winds expected to pick up later in the evening.

Isolated non-severe thunderstorms are possible across the area in the afternoon during what will be a humid day.

Friday looks to be similar with temperatures in the mid 80s thanks to more sunny skies. There will be chances for isolated storms once again.

This weekend our temperatures will go up another level going from warm to hot.

Highs will be rising to the upper 80s and possibly the low 90s which would be our first 90-degree day of the month.

However, showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the weekend and going into early next week.