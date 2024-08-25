Heat advisory issued for Monday

Temperatures reached the upper 80s across most of northeast Wisconsin today.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an air quality alert for the counties along the coast of Lake Michigan. That is set to expire at 11PM tonight.

Lows will only go down to the low 70s tonight.

There are chances for storms late tonight but severe weather is not expected.

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday from 1PM until 8PM across most of northeast Wisconsin.

Heat indexes are expected to be in the triple digits with hot temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the mid/upper 70s.

On top of all of that, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late on Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.