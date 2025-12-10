Hazardous travel conditions after heavy overnight snow

Overnight we experienced several inches of snow across our neighborhoods. Snow will begin to wrap up as the sun rises, but the impacts will linger. Early on, many roads are snow-covered, and we will likely continue to see slick conditions for much of today. Be careful and slow down when you are on the roads this morning.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories expire at 9 a.m. With this system, we have been seeing gusty winds and will continue to see wind gusts near 30 miles per hour into this afternoon. These winds will cause blowing and drifting snow, which will add extra hazards on the roads. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 20s before colder air makes its way in overnight.

The rest of the week will see well-below-average temperatures, with extreme wind chills this weekend.