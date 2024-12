Sunday night temperatures will fall just below freezing down to the upper 20s/low 30s.

Gusty winds are expected to stick around from Sunday evening through the early hours of Monday with gusts between 20-25 mph.

The skies are expected to clear with mostly sunny skies on Monday.

More clouds will move into the area on Monday night and stick around through New Year's Eve.

The new year will begin with highs in the upper 20s before decreasing to the low 20s for the first weekend of 2025.