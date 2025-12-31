Grab your layers for New Year’s Eve plans

Happy New Year’s Eve! We are ending 2025 on a chilly note. Today will be mostly cloudy, with a chance for a few flurries or light snow showers ahead of an arctic cold front. High temperatures will reach around 20 degrees, a few degrees below average. As we head into this evening, clouds will start to clear and much colder air will move in.

Make sure you grab all your layers as you head out for your New Year’s Eve plans, because it’s going to be a cold one. Temperatures will drop into the single digits this evening and approach 0 by midnight. A breeze will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the negatives.

We’ll start 2026 cold before temperatures rebound after this weekend.

Grab your coats, and have a safe and fun New Year!