Grab your layers, bitter cold today

Winter weather advisories are in effect through the morning, and cold weather advisories continue into tomorrow.

Light snow is falling this morning, and strong winds are causing blowing and drifting snow. Use caution on the roads, as there are many slick spots and reduced visibility due to the wind blowing around the snow.

Temperatures are in the low single digits this morning and will remain that way throughout the day. Wind gusts near 40 miles per hour are driving wind chills down into the negative twenties. Dress in warm layers and protect yourself from the cold.

Temperatures will moderate somewhat on Wednesday with chances for light snow, but overall temperatures this week will remain well below average.