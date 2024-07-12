Going from warm to hot

It's really starting to feel like summer now!

We are in the hottest time of the year as our high temperatures rise from the low 80s, to the mid 80s, and soon into the 90s.

Humidity and rising dew points will make it feel even hotter than it really is.

We're expecting mostly sunny skies today with chances for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon.

Saturday will be a touch hotter and while we should expect mostly sunny skies once again, we should expect thunderstorms to roll through the area late Saturday night.

We're expecting our first 90-degree day of July sometime this weekend with Sunday being the best bet.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue into early next week.