Frost Thaws as Sunshine Warms Up the Day

Temperatures dropped into the 30s across the region early this morning, with some locations dipping below freezing. Frost advisories and freeze warnings remain in effect until 9 a.m.

Clear skies and abundant sunshine will help temperatures rebound into the upper 50s, with a few spots possibly reaching 60 degrees by the afternoon. Tonight, skies will remain clear, and temperatures are expected to fall back into the 30s, getting Thursday off to a chilly start. Looking ahead, a warming trend is on the way. Highs will climb into the mid-60s by Thursday, with continued warming expected through the weekend.