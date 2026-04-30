Frost for the final day of April

Morning temperatures are in the low to mid-30s early today, so frost advisories are in effect until 8 AM. We won’t warm up much from there, northwest winds will keep highs in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees, about 15 degrees below average for the last day of April.

We’ll see some morning sunshine, but clouds will increase through the afternoon, bringing a chance for scattered showers. A few locations could even see snowflakes mixing in with the rain.

Tonight will likely bring more frost advisories as temperatures drop back into the 30s. Tomorrow’s highs will once again be well below average, with another chance for spotty showers.

We dry out on Saturday before more rain chances return at the start of next week. Fortunately, rainfall totals will remain on the low end, allowing flooding levels to continue to go down.