From warm to hot

Today is going to be a hot day, with highs climbing to 90 degrees across the area. We could potentially see some records broken with this warmth. Skies will be sunny for most of the day, but the heat will help fuel some afternoon thunderstorms. Late this afternoon into the evening, a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop along a cold front. This front will move through the area, bringing rain and storms, a few of which could become severe. There is a Level 1 risk for severe weather today, with the main hazards being strong winds and large hail.

After the cold front passes, temperatures will cool compared to today’s 90-degree heat, but we will still enjoy highs in the 70s and 80s over the next seven days.

There is another chance for afternoon storms on Wednesday, but aside from that, we can expect plenty of sunshine this week.