From sun to snow

After a sunny spring-like weekend, Monday has a much different day in store.

Late Sunday night into early Monday morning will have some rain and snow .

Accumulations are expected to be minor with a light dusting.

Most areas will receive less than an inch of accumulation.

Monday will also be the coldest day of the week with highs below 40 degrees and strong northerly winds.

Partly cloudy skies are in store for most of the day on Monday.

Aside from some mid-week showers, the upcoming week is shaping up to be a dry one.

Temperatures will continue to climb setting up a warmer weekend ahead.