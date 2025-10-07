From normal highs to overnight frost

Our sunny skies returned as well as our high temperatures dropping closer to normal.
However, our low temperatures will drop below normal into the 30s, and even below freezing in some areas further north.
A Frost Advisory will be in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for most counties in northeast Wisconsin as well as a Freeze Warning for some counties further north.
The sunshine returns on Wednesday which is shaping up to be our coldest day of the week.
