From cold to colder

Temperatures this morning are in the mid-20s, and believe it or not… that’s warm compared to what’s coming tomorrow morning!

We picked up less than an inch of snow overnight, so watch out for slick spots on the roads.

This snow came ahead of an arctic cold front that will drop our temperatures even more. We’ll stay in the mid-20s through the first half of today, but colder air moves in this afternoon. Temperatures fall quickly into the single digits overnight and dip below zero by tomorrow morning. With the breeze, wind chills will be in the negative teens for many.

And there’s not much of a warm-up after that, Thursday’s highs will only reach the low to mid-teens.

Put on your layers as you head out the door, and make sure to protect yourself, others, and pets from the cold.