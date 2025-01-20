Frigid wind chills and sunshine to start the week

While we should have plenty of sunshine to start the week, we'll also have consistently negative wind chills.

Monday highs will barely rise above zero, but it will feel much colder with wind chills between -20 and -30 during the day.

A cold weather advisory is in effect until Tuesday at midnight after which an extreme cold warning will take effect until Tuesday at noon.

Wind chills will be between -30 to -35 while our actual high temperatures may fall in the negatives as well.

The Fox Valley hasn't had a subzero high temperature in six years, possibly making Tuesday one of the coldest days in recent memory. At least it will still be sunny.