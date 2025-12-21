Frigid start to winter

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Strong winds Saturday night into early Sunday puts wind chills in the negatives and single digits for most of the rest of the weekend.
Winter officially begins on Sunday with highs in the teens, far below normal, with sunny skies.
Much warmer weather is on the way beginning on Monday with highs above normal during the upcoming week.

