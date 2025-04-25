Friday Forecast: Draft Edition

A system will roll across the area on Friday, bringing soaking rain and a gusty NE wind. Temperatures will be 10 degrees below normal.

That means you will probably want to wear your Packers poncho if you attend the NFL Draft Friday morning & afternoon. We hope the rain clears before the second round picks are made. Dress in layers! It will feel significantly colder than the last few days.

High pressure builds in for Saturday with sunshine, gusty winds & dry weather. Temperatures will be milder for the weekend as the 60s are back.

We are watching the threat for severe weather on Monday as 70s return!!