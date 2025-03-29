Freezing rainstorm and icy conditions

Saturday has been a rainy day all over northeast Wisconsin and we're just getting started.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring strong overnight showers including freezing rain which will contribute to significant ice accumulation further north.

The ice could result in damage to trees, power lines, streets and sidewalks which could result in power outages and difficult or impossible travel.

Sunday should see more of a rain/snow mix along with more freezing rain and late evening snow.

Another storm is expecting in the middle of next week before returning to mostly sunny skies next weekend.