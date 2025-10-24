Freezing Friday

It’s a cold start to your Friday across Northeast Wisconsin, with temperatures dipping below freezing early this morning. A freeze warning remains in effect until 9AM as those chilly conditions linger into the mid-morning hours.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the day, reaching highs around 50 degrees this afternoon, still below average for this time of year. Skies will start off mostly clear, but expect a few clouds to build later in the day but sunshine still dominates.

If you’re heading out for Friday evening plans, bundle up. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-40s as the night gets started, then dip to around 32 degrees later tonight into tomorrow morning.

While Saturday will start near freezing, a slight warming trend begins with highs in the mid-50s to start the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. The warming trend continues Sunday as temperatures reach the upper 50s.