Freeze warnings tomorrow morning!

Northeast Wisconsin is starting off this Thursday on a chilly note, with morning temperatures in the mid-30s. Highs will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon as clouds gradually increase across the region. A few light, isolated showers may develop later in the day, but most areas will remain dry. Tonight clouds start to move out, leaving a mostly clear night. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 32 degrees overnight, prompting a freeze warning for early Friday morning. Take precautions to protect any sensitive plants. Bundle up before heading out tomorrow morning — it will be a cool start to the end of the week.

A slight warm up this weekend, returning temperatures closer to average.