Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Freeze warnings tomorrow morning!

Jordan's forecast
Freeze warnings tomorrow morning!
Posted

Northeast Wisconsin is starting off this Thursday on a chilly note, with morning temperatures in the mid-30s. Highs will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon as clouds gradually increase across the region. A few light, isolated showers may develop later in the day, but most areas will remain dry. Tonight clouds start to move out, leaving a mostly clear night. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 32 degrees overnight, prompting a freeze warning for early Friday morning. Take precautions to protect any sensitive plants. Bundle up before heading out tomorrow morning — it will be a cool start to the end of the week.
A slight warm up this weekend, returning temperatures closer to average.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids