Fourth of July Forecast: Early sun, late rain

The day before the Fourth of July has been mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s across most of Northeast Wisconsin.

We should expect good sky conditions for fireworks tonight with lows in the mid 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Independence Day will begin similarly to today with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

However there are chances for showers in the afternoon and possible showers and thunderstorms in the late evening which are less than ideal conditions for fireworks.

More rain and thunderstorms are expected for Friday where our highs will cool down into the low/mid 70s.

Our highs will return to the 80s for the first weekend of July with mostly sunny skies before chances for showers on Sunday afternoon.