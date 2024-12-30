Forecasting the final days of 2024

After lots of melting this weekend, our temperatures will be above normal today. Expect highs in the upper 30s and touching 40 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies and winds around 10 mph from the west.

As we continue through the week, temperatures will drop below normal for the new year. Highs fall into the 20s and teens by Thursday and Friday. Below normal temperatures are expected through the middle of January.

There are a few chances for light snow this week and the potential for significant snow within the next 2 weeks.

