Forecast: You MAY need an umbrella!

Rain showers are building across the state this morning. We will continue to see cloudy skies and showers throughout the day. The heavier rain will remain south of us. We are not anticipating thunderstorms or severe weather in our neighborhoods. Rain totals will be less than an inch across Northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures remain near 50 degrees all day.

Showers and clouds stick around into Friday morning but begin to clear during the day. We will be back to sunshine by Friday afternoon and into the weekend. High temperatures will be above normal, into the 70s.

More dry conditions and warm temperatures into next week. The 14 day outlook also suggests a warm and dry trend.

