Forecast: Yep, more rain.

May is the month we transition from spring to summer!!

Today is going to feel like spring and not like summer. Our highs are only in the mid 50s. We can expect on and off rain showers. Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. Rain will continue overnight and into Friday morning.

Once the rain clears, we will see highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine!

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s this weekend. A rain shower is possible overnight Saturday.

Next week comes with more 70s and rain/thunder chances.